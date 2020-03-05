A big donation for Mortlake State Emergency Service

FRIENDLY competition at the 2020 Emergency Services Bowls Challenge has resulted in a win for the Mortlake team, who donated the $2000 winning prize to the Mortlake State Emergency Service (SES).

The Warrnambool Bowls Club hosted the challenge last month, with about 20 teams from across the region taking part.

Teams included members of the SES, career and volunteer members of the Country Fire Authority, Lifesavers, Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and more.

The Mortlake Blitzers team was comprised of Mortlake Police Leading Senior Constable Justin Rasmussen, Harmony Rasmussen, Mortlake paramedic Gavin ‘Flacky’ Flack and Mortlake SES member Paul McLean.

Mr McLean, the skipper of the winning Mortlake team, said people from across different branches of emergency services met each other in often difficult circumstances, which made the tournament a more relaxing environment for socialising.

“The purpose of the event is to get everyone together, to get to know each other and build upon existing relationships,” he said.

“It is not often we all have the opportunity to get together and enjoy some fun and frivolity.

“We would like to thank the Warrnambool Bowls Club for running the event.”

Mr McLean said the Mortlake SES was “really appreciative” and could do a lot of good with the donation.

“It will come in very handy, there are certain things the funds could go towards to make the job easier,” he said.

“We have recently been looking at getting a replacement 4WD vehicle, specialist tool belts and more.

“We have not yet decided where the donation will be spent, but it will be really helpful to get what we need.”

SES members acknowledged the initiative of Ldg Snr Const Justin Rasmussen, who the driving force behind the donation.

“I have had the opportunity to be involved in lots of donations, but this is the first time I have had the chance to help with a donation towards the Mortlake SES,” Ldg Snr Const Rasmussen said.

“I am a big supporter of the Mortlake SES and all they do."