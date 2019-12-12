Wednesday, 18 December 2019
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Excited: St Colman’s Primary School students will be among this year’s Mortlake Christmas parade participants tomorrow evening.

Christmas spirit: Mortlake Lions Club members (from left) Lyn Harris, Alex Hinkley and Heather Rowe are looking forward to tomorrow evening’s Christmas parade and carols evening.

News
All set for Christmas celebrations

Staff Writers

LAST minute preparations for Mortlake’s Christmas parade and carols are in full swing ahead of tomorrow evening’s event.

Mortlake Lions Club member Heather Rowe said the group was looking forward to the annual event which kicks off with the parade at 6.30pm.

Carols by the Lakes and Craters Band are set to follow the parade at Market Square, with local community groups providing food stalls for all to enjoy.

A twilight market will also take place at Market Square on the evening.

Santa is expected to visit at about 8pm, with the giant raffle, “full of gifts donated by local businesses”, to be drawn around a similar time.

“We encourage all families to come along because Santa is coming,” Mrs Rowe said.

“There’s also a lot of activities there for all the kids to enjoy.”

Latest stories
News

Mac’s Hotel licensee’s new found fame

MORTLAKE publican Jodie Beck can lay claim to one of the best traits of a licensed publican – the perfect pour.

Staff Writers
05 Dec 2019
News

Looking back on five decades of business

MORTLAKE mechanic Brian Woolley has looked back on more than five decades of servicing the district with fond memories ahead of his retirement next month.

Staff Writers
28 Nov 2019
News

Floral delights on display

A WIDE range of colours and scents greeted visitors to the Mortlake Soldiers’ Memorial Hall over the weekend.

Staff Writers
14 Nov 2019
News

Racing, fashion and history set for big cup day

FROM the excitement of racing action to a celebration of 150 years of the Mortlake Racing Club, the Mortlake racecourse will be buzzing with activity this weekend.

Staff Writers
31 Oct 2019