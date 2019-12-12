All set for Christmas celebrations

LAST minute preparations for Mortlake’s Christmas parade and carols are in full swing ahead of tomorrow evening’s event.

Mortlake Lions Club member Heather Rowe said the group was looking forward to the annual event which kicks off with the parade at 6.30pm.

Carols by the Lakes and Craters Band are set to follow the parade at Market Square, with local community groups providing food stalls for all to enjoy.

A twilight market will also take place at Market Square on the evening.

Santa is expected to visit at about 8pm, with the giant raffle, “full of gifts donated by local businesses”, to be drawn around a similar time.

“We encourage all families to come along because Santa is coming,” Mrs Rowe said.

“There’s also a lot of activities there for all the kids to enjoy.”