Council hopefuls want more diversity

THREE women who have announced their intentions to stand in the upcoming Moyne Shire Council election are keen to see more diversity within the council leadership team.

Rosebrook duo Penny Iddon and Genevieve Grant and Port Fairy’s Karen Foster have all announced they will nominate for next month’s postal vote when nominations open today.

Ms Grant said the trio, who have been campaigning since last year, were keen to see more diversity on the council after they raised concerns about its current make-up.

She said a fresh leadership group was important, with dynamic and creative thinking needed as the community rebounds from COVID-19.

“We have gone to an enormous amount of effort to learn all council’s policies and structure and how it works and operates, and to make sure we have our minds right,” Ms Grant said.

“We go in with our eyes wide open. I think to affect change you need to have at least three of us (women) on there to have a different perspective and to analyse priorities differently.

“With COVID-19 we definitely need to have a different perspective and different ways of creative thinking.

“We need to have the community knowing we have their best interests at heart and we need to make sure we are able to communicate what steps we need to take to take us into the future.”

Ms Grant said if elected she would explore new business ideas and collaborations and place focus on the environment, climate change, roads, renewable energy and health and wellbeing.

“I certainly want to see more diversity and I also want to see more action on climate change,” she said.

“I’m also very concerned with the social aspect and social licence of the shire, particularly in light of the current situation.”

Ms Iddon’s background is in health care, where she spent 11 years owning and operating an aged care business and then four years working for Lyndoch Living.

More recently she operated the Lake Bolac Hotel with her partner.

“It is the combination of my successes in business; my health services background and my genuine interest in people that has influenced what I believe are the important issues for me in running for council,” Ms Iddon said.

“I want to be part of a council that is focussed on the future and I want to be part of a council that does this well.”

Ms Iddon said she was concerned with what she said was a complacency within the council which needed addressing as well as a “distinct lack of diversity”.

“I’ve got the skills and experience but I am one of the 50 per cent of the shire who are not represented,” she said.

“I think council is doing itself a disservice because there are skills and experience not being utilised by that 50 per cent.”

Ms Iddon said if elected she wants to see masterplans for Woorndoo and Mortlake’s Avenue of Honour actioned and access and equity of services improved for the entire shire.

“I know a few people around Woorndoo, Caramut and down to Mortlake and I think it’s about being aware that those people are there,” Ms Iddon said.

“It’s also about making sure that you are involving them and making sure they are heard when decision-making is done at council level.”

Ms Foster has a background in communications and said she would aim to create healthy, enriched communities and promote Moyne Shire as “a great place to live, work and invest and a beautiful place to visit” if elected.