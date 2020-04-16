Wind farm companies in the district remain operational

WIND farm companies in the district have confirmed they will continue with the respective operational phases of their sites for the foreseeable future.

As stage three COVID-19 restrictions were announced by the Federal Government last week, the companies behind the Hexham and Mount Fyans wind farms released statements which said they would continue the planning phase for their developments.

Tilt Renewables also confirmed construction at Dundonnell Wind Farm (DDWF) would continue under appropriate social distancing measures.

Wind Prospect, the developer of the Hexham wind farm, said the company was continuing to work on the development.

