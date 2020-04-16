About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 19 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Still going: Dundonnell project manager Matthew Glass and nine year-old Mitchell Leske enjoyed the experience of viewing one of the 73.7 metre wind turbine blades bound for the Dundonnell Wind Farm last month. The wind farm, along with others in the area, are continuing their respective operations but with significant change in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis sweeping the world.

Initiative: Wind farms across the district including the Dundonnell Wind Farm have implemented COVID-19 preventative measures to ensure their constructions remain on track for expected completion.

News
Wind farm companies in the district remain operational

Staff Writers

WIND farm companies in the district have confirmed they will continue with the respective operational phases of their sites for the foreseeable future.

As stage three COVID-19 restrictions were announced by the Federal Government last week, the companies behind the Hexham and Mount Fyans wind farms released statements which said they would continue the planning phase for their developments. 

Tilt Renewables also confirmed construction at Dundonnell Wind Farm (DDWF) would continue under appropriate social distancing measures. 

Wind Prospect, the developer of the Hexham wind farm, said the company was continuing to work on the development. 

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Mortlake P-12 attains strong NAPLAN results

MORTLAKE College P-12 was among educators showing the most improvement under the Government’s revised NAPLAN testing calculations. The local students showed progress well above expectations with almost 67 per cent of year seven students achieving...

Staff Writers
09 Apr 2020
News

Food share boxes bringing Mortlake together

FOOD share boxes were set up at Mortlake’s library last week to help members of the community share resources during times of food shortages.

Staff Writers
02 Apr 2020
News

Record yarding for Western Victoria Livestock Exchange

RECORDS tumbled at the Western Victoria Livestock Exchange (WVLX) March store sale last week. WVLX yarded 6018 cattle, smashing its previous largest yarding of around 4700. WXLV manager Tim Nowell said the sale went off “without a hitch.” “We...

Staff Writers
26 Mar 2020
News

Mortlake South Wind Farm lines installed underground

CONSTRUCTION of the 220kV underground line to connect Mortlake South Wind Farm to the National Electricity Grid via the Terang Terminal Station started last week.

Staff Writers
19 Mar 2020