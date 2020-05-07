About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 11 May 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Drained: Woorndoo Recreation Reserve’s playing surface is undergoing a much-needed upgrade to its drainage system while football is on an enforced hiatus.

Drains fixed: The drainage project at Woorndoo Recreation Reserve is hoped to stop flooding occurring at the north end of the ground during winter.

News
Drainage fix hoped to improve Woorndoo Recreation Reserve’s surface

Staff Writers

FOOTBALLERS and cricketers at Woorndoo will soon enjoy an improved playing surface thanks to a drainage upgrade.

Woorndoo Recreation Reserve president Gary Cameron said the ground’s drainage system was currently being overhauled, with full ground drainage being installed to combat excess water laying on the surface.

Two 400 millimetre drains fitted with 250 millimetres of agi-pipe is being installed at the northern and southern ends of the ground.

Smaller drains fitted with 100 millimetre pipes will then run the full length of the ground into the bigger pipes.

The works are expected to cost more than $30,000 and local Woorndoo contractors are completing the works.

