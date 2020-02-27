About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 27 February 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Workout: Moyne Shire community development officer Shelley Firth and Mortlake Community and Development Committee president Kelvin Goodall enjoying the new workout equipment at Tea Tree Lake.

Exercise stations installed at Mortlake’s Tea Tree Lake

THE installation of exercise equipment as part of ongoing upgrades at Mortlake’s Tea Tree Lake reserve was completed this week.

The exercise equipment is comprised of six different workout stations including a sit-up station, chin-up and pull-up bars, gorilla bars, a butterfly press, aerobic bike and a shoulder mobility wheel and dexterity builder.

The equipment is wheelchair accessible for all to use.

Mortlake Community and Development Committee president Kelvin Goodall, who was part of the initial concept to install the workout equipment, said the project is one that has been in the pipeline since 2016.

“A local had seen exercise equipment on a road trip and thought we should have something like this in Mortlake,” he said.

The process of acquiring drafts and presenting the idea to council was a difficult one until then-mayor Mick Wolfe informed Mr Goodall the project would go ahead at an Australia Day presentation in 2019.

“Here we stand today,” Mr Goodall said.

“Good on the shire for taking on the project and seeing it through.

“We’ve already had a lot of compliments that it is really good, organised with information on how to use the equipment and that people are using it.”

The project is part of a series of works jointly funded via contributions from the Moyne Shire Council, Origin Energy and the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Fund, with the project’s total budget at about $150,000.

