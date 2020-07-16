James Cody-Davis’ artwork to complement new shelter

MORTLAKE’S Tea Tree Lake upgrades will be brought to life with artwork once complete.

Local artist James Cody-Davis, known artistically as ‘Haridian Art’, has been chosen to paint a large scale mural to adorn the new shelter at the reserve.

Mr Cody-Davis said he was humbled to be chosen and said large scale mural work was an area of art he wanted to pursue.

“It’s an avenue I have been looking to move down the past couple of years,” he said.

“I have a couple under my belt in Terang and Warrnambool but this is the first one I’ve done for a council. I’ve normally done them for family and friends.

“I’m pretty humbled they asked me out of all the artists in the area.”

A group of six Mortlake students developed the design brief for the mural and chose the final piece for production before commissioning Mr Cody-Davis for the project.

He said he had received two design briefs from the group of students with each brief aiming to showcase connection within the local community.

“I think they’re two pretty distinct concepts that are important to a smaller, rural place like Mortlake,” Mr Cody-Davis said.