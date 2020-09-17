Kelvin Goodall set to stand for Moyne Shire Council election

MORTLAKE local Kelvin Goodall has announced his intention to stand for next month’s Moyne Shire Council election.

Mr Goodall is seeking a second stint on council, having previously served from January 2015 to October 2016.

He said for most of his adult life he had been involved in the community.

Mr Goodall has previously worked in the Victorian public service working with local government, as a workplace representative and spent time in various leadership positions including the Mortlake Community Development Committee.

“I am motivated by the need for our communities to be represented by local councillors who will engage with all our communities, empathise with our people and advocate on behalf of our citizens, especially those with the most pressing needs,” he said.

“For most of my adult life I have been involved in “community”. In this time I have recognised the value of community, of consistency, the need for cooperation and adherence to values of honesty, fairness, and persistence.

“If elected I will work to ensure all our communities have the infrastructure, amenity and resources to not only be sustainable and resilient but to be the best places possible in which to live, work and enjoy.”

Mr Goodall said the recovery from COVID-19 would be one of his key focuses if elected, with the community set to need support as it rebounds from the global pandemic.

“COVID-19 has brought into focus the challenges confronting all our communities, be they economic, social or health and well-being issues,” he said.

“The impact on tourist and hospitality businesses has been well documented, many community and sporting organisations have gone into hibernation and the degree the effect of the restrictions have had on health and well-being of the population is unclear.

“Our council will need to do all it can to address these issues and make sure no community is left behind or ignored.”

Mr Goodall said he also fully supported the Moyne Shire’s position to oppose any further wind farm development until the recommendations of the National Wind Farm Commissioner are implemented.

He said he would also tackle issues including climate change if he was elected.

Nominations to stand for the October elections open today and close next Tuesday, September 22.