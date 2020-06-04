Local photographers to illustrate council strategy

MOYNE Shire residents are being invited to submit their favourite photos of the council’s open spaces to feature in a council report.

Shire manager recreation and community development Jacquie Anderton said council officers were currently formulating the shire’s Open Space Strategy.

She said council was now calling on its residents to submit their best photos of the shire’s open spaces to illustrate the report.

“Council wants its community to share their favourite snaps of Moyne Shire’s open spaces as part of the development of its upcoming Open Space Strategy,” she said.

“We are seeking images from all over the shire, from Caramut to Yambuk, Woorndoo to Koroit, Peterborough to Macarthur, and everywhere in between.

“We want to see the talent of our community with photos of our parks and reserves, playgrounds, skate parks, beaches, wetlands, walking trails and community spaces.”

Ms Anderton said submitted photos must be taken from no earlier than January last year and must be within the Moyne Shire.

