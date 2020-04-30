About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Lest We Forget: Mortlake Returned Services League president Merv Hampson pays his respects at the town’s monument on Anzac Day.

Lest We Forget: The procession makes it way down the Terang avenue as part of the town’s main Anzac Day service on Saturday.

Tori Hutchins was one of three light horsemen to participate in the procession and morning service in Terang.

Poppy crosses lined the Mortlake.

Moyne Shire councillor Jill Parker laid a wreath on behalf of the shire at Mortlake’s War Memorial.

Terang Returned Services League president Steve Bloxham.

Piper Liam King plays a tune at Terang’s morning service.

Residents laid wreaths at Terang’s War Memorial on Saturday.

They were also laid at Noorat’s memorial.

Local residents #Light Up the Dawn last Saturday

LOCAL residents lit candles and braved the cold as they paid their respects as part of Anzac Day commemorations last Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were cancelled with locals instead paying out thier respects in their driveways at 6am as part of the Light Up the Dawn campaign.

Terang RSL sub-branch president Steve Bloxham also conducted three services across Noorat and Terang which were livestreamed for residents to view. 

The main service at 11am included a procession which featured three light horsemen and women, two lone pipers and two Terang Urban Fire Brigade members.

Wreaths were also laid at the memorials throughout the day by various community groups and emergency services.

Mr Bloxham said residents were disappointed they could not openly attend service but many showed the Anzac spirit was truly alive in the community by participating in the Light Up the Dawn campaign.

