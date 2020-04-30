Local residents #Light Up the Dawn last Saturday

LOCAL residents lit candles and braved the cold as they paid their respects as part of Anzac Day commemorations last Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were cancelled with locals instead paying out thier respects in their driveways at 6am as part of the Light Up the Dawn campaign.

Terang RSL sub-branch president Steve Bloxham also conducted three services across Noorat and Terang which were livestreamed for residents to view.

The main service at 11am included a procession which featured three light horsemen and women, two lone pipers and two Terang Urban Fire Brigade members.

Wreaths were also laid at the memorials throughout the day by various community groups and emergency services.

Mr Bloxham said residents were disappointed they could not openly attend service but many showed the Anzac spirit was truly alive in the community by participating in the Light Up the Dawn campaign.

