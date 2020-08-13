More accommodation options for Mortlake Caravan Park

MORTLAKE’S Caravan Park is set to receive a boost with five new relocatable cabins worth $360,000 on the way.

The cabins were one of 10 Moyne Shire Council projects to be funded under the Federal Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LCRI).

Council was allocated $2.72 million through the program for the 10 projects, which mayor Daniel Meade said had to be ready to go as the program stipulated all projects must be completed by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

He said the LCRI program was an initiative of the Federal Government aimed at creating local jobs and helping communities recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“This has been a very hard time for our local communities, with businesses closing and people losing their jobs,” Cr Meade said.

“The $2.7 million in funding will go towards projects that council can initiate within the next few months, creating opportunities for local contractors, and stimulating the local economy.”

Cr Meade said the addition of the five cabins would increase the accommodation offerings in Mortlake and boost the local economy through the contribution of tourist dollars.

He said the cabins would also help accommodate workers from out of town working on projects within the region.

“It’s good for the town to have extra accommodation options with the projects happening in the area,” he said.

“Mortlake is certainly a growth town and this investment will add to that.”

Mortlake Caravan Park contract caretaker Paul Barker said he was “surprised” to learn of the project but pleased to receive the news.

“At the same time I was delighted because I’d been saying for years we needed more accommodation options in the town,” he said.

“I really think this will help out Mortlake immensely.”

Other successful projects to be funded include footpath works at Grassmere ($400,000), Winslow ($340,000), Macarthur ($210,000) and Koroit ($92,000), while car parking and drainage works will be completed at Port Fairy’s East Beach ($230,000).

