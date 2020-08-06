About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 6 August 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Expansion: Origin Energy’s plans to start a proposed expansion of the Mortlake Gas Fired Power Station have received a boost with Moyne Shire Council approving amendment to the development and environmental management plans.

News
Mortlake Gas Fired Power Station expansion approved

Staff Writers

PLANS to expand the Mortlake Gas Fired Power Station have received a boost with Moyne Shire councillors approving an amendment to the development and environmental management plans last week.

Origin Energy had sought approval on the proposed $250 million stage two expansion, which will see an additional four gas fired turbines installed at the site.

The turbines will be capable of powering 50 to 70 megawatts each with the plant to be fully operational for the summer of 2022-2023.

The use and development of the power station is allowed through the use of the Special Use Zone – Schedule 1 in the Moyne Planning Scheme. 

As such there is no need for a new planning permit as the schedule to the zone provides for the power station to be built in stages but there is a need to amend and update the required development plans and environmental management plans.

The company submitted amendments to those plans to council which were approved.

However, the Traffic Management Plan submitted by Origin under the Environmental Management Plan was deferred until Ordinary Meeting of Council on August 25.

Councillor Jill Parker said the deferral was made with reference to previous experiences with plans for wind farm developments.

“Councillors are slightly concerned to make sure, taking the learnings from other plans, that we do get this plan right,” she said.

“Traffic management seems to be one of the most contentious parts of any of the planning permits we do and creates problems for local residents.

“Otherwise I’m in total agreement with the plan. It’s great to see the second stage of the development happening out on Conne warren Lane.”

Origin hopes to start construction on the expansion project later this year, with the construction phase anticipated to take 18 months.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

New dairy company starts production in Mortlake

PRODUCTION at a new local business has started, with Mortlake Organic Dairy converting the old Clarkes Pies Factory into an artisan organic cheese and dairy factory.

Staff Writers
30 Jul 2020
News

Damien Clifford and Larry set for Cobber Challenge

WOORNDOO farmer Damien Clifford and his trusty kelpie Larry are hoping past experience pays dividends when they take part in the 2020 Cobber Challenge: All Stars vs Contenders.

Staff Writers
23 Jul 2020
News

James Cody-Davis’ artwork to complement new shelter

MORTLAKE’S Tea Tree Lake upgrades will be brought to life with artwork once complete.

Staff Writers
16 Jul 2020
News

Tea Tree Lake upgrades to benefit Mortlake community

MORTLAKE’S Tea Tree Lake Reserve is currently a hive of activity with Moyne Shire Council carrying out a range of projects.

Staff Writers
09 Jul 2020