Mortlake Gas Fired Power Station expansion approved

PLANS to expand the Mortlake Gas Fired Power Station have received a boost with Moyne Shire councillors approving an amendment to the development and environmental management plans last week.

Origin Energy had sought approval on the proposed $250 million stage two expansion, which will see an additional four gas fired turbines installed at the site.

The turbines will be capable of powering 50 to 70 megawatts each with the plant to be fully operational for the summer of 2022-2023.

The use and development of the power station is allowed through the use of the Special Use Zone – Schedule 1 in the Moyne Planning Scheme.

As such there is no need for a new planning permit as the schedule to the zone provides for the power station to be built in stages but there is a need to amend and update the required development plans and environmental management plans.

The company submitted amendments to those plans to council which were approved.

However, the Traffic Management Plan submitted by Origin under the Environmental Management Plan was deferred until Ordinary Meeting of Council on August 25.

Councillor Jill Parker said the deferral was made with reference to previous experiences with plans for wind farm developments.

“Councillors are slightly concerned to make sure, taking the learnings from other plans, that we do get this plan right,” she said.

“Traffic management seems to be one of the most contentious parts of any of the planning permits we do and creates problems for local residents.

“Otherwise I’m in total agreement with the plan. It’s great to see the second stage of the development happening out on Conne warren Lane.”

Origin hopes to start construction on the expansion project later this year, with the construction phase anticipated to take 18 months.

