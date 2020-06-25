About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 27 June 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Project move: Mortlake Men’s Shed members Peter Cole (left), Andrew Curwen and Noel Smith show off the indoor carpet bowls ramp they are constructing for Mortlake’s Aberlea residents.

Busy bees: Mortlake Men’s Shed members Ray Smith, Steve Maloney and Rob Cargeeg are happy to be back at the shed and are busy completing projects such as this letterbox for Terang Mortlake Health Service’s Mortlake campus.

News
Mortlake Men’s Shed happy to be back following layoff

Staff Writers

MEMBERS of the Mortlake Men’s Shed are happy to be back in familiar surroundings.

Many of the shed’s 30 member contingent have returned to the shed after it was closed in March as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

They remained in touch via phone throughout the lockdown and were able to finally access the shed again on June 5.

President Steve Maloney said the group had followed direction from the Australia Men’s Shed Association and had implemented social distancing regulations and changed some aspects of its operations.

“It’s good to get back and see how everyone is going,” he said.

“The first week back was just a meeting to see where we go from here because we normally change our hours but because of COVID-19 we’re keeping our summer hours.

“Our winter hours normally include a lunch but we decided not to do that this year.

“We’re just happy to keep our distance and do any projects that come in.”

The Men’s Shed will continue meeting every Friday from 1pm to 5pm and Mr Maloney encouraged other residents to consider joining.

