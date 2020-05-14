Mortlake P-12 College upgrades nearly complete

WHEN Mortlake P-12 College students eventually return to school, they are going to notice some significant changes.

The school has been undergoing an extensive makeover since October last year, with stage one works expected to wrap up by the end of this work.

Another project is slated to be completed by the end of September – early October which will further enhance the school’s buildings.

Principal Danny Forrest said the works, which were being completed by Warrnambool’s BDH Construction, would modernise the school facility.

