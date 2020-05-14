About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 15 May 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

New look: Mortlake P-12 College students will enjoy improved classrooms as part of a $1.2 million makeover at the school.

Different look: Mortlake P-12 College business manager Dot Jenkins and principal Danny Forrest inspect the new entry at the western end of the school. The building upgrades are expected to be finished by the end of the week.

News
Mortlake P-12 College upgrades nearly complete

Staff Writers

WHEN Mortlake P-12 College students eventually return to school, they are going to notice some significant changes.

The school has been undergoing an extensive makeover since October last year, with stage one works expected to wrap up by the end of this work.

Another project is slated to be completed by the end of September – early October which will further enhance the school’s buildings.

Principal Danny Forrest said the works, which were being completed by Warrnambool’s BDH Construction, would modernise the school facility.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Drainage fix hoped to improve Woorndoo Recreation Reserve’s surface

FOOTBALLERS and cricketers at Woorndoo will soon enjoy an improved playing surface thanks to a drainage upgrade.

Staff Writers
07 May 2020
News

Local residents #Light Up the Dawn last Saturday

LOCAL residents lit candles and braved the cold as they paid their respects as part of Anzac Day commemorations last Saturday.

Staff Writers
30 Apr 2020
News

Mortlake residents participating in Isolation Bin Outings

MORTLAKE residents are embracing the latest craze to sweep social media platforms.

Staff Writers
23 Apr 2020
News

Wind farm companies in the district remain operational

WIND farm companies in the district have confirmed they will continue with the respective operational phases of their sites for the foreseeable future.

Staff Writers
16 Apr 2020