Mortlake residents participating in Isolation Bin Outings

MORTLAKE residents are embracing the latest craze to sweep social media platforms.

Residents of the town have been participating in the Isolation Bin Outing, a Facebook group which encourages Australians to dress up while completing their weekly bin run.

The group has amassed just shy of a million followers since its creation, with a variety of videos and photos of Aussies in various costumes shared to the page.

One local, Jacqui Wilson, has dressed up as a dinosaur, a bat, ‘Super Bin Boy’ and a fox since her first outing around a month ago.

A video accompanies each of her outings, with Ms Wilson crediting fellow Mortlake resident Kim Parker for kick-starting her participation in the weekly craze four weeks ago.

