About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 28 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

New local: Mortlake residents have a new superhero watching over their streets, with ‘Super Boy Bin’ recently making an appearance in the town.

Creative flair: Mortlake’s Jacqui Wilson has dressed up in a variety of costumes, including ‘Super Bin Boy’ as part of the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook group.

Creative flair: Mortlake’s Jacqui Wilson has dressed up in a variety of costumes, including a dinosaur as part of the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook group.

News

Mortlake residents participating in Isolation Bin Outings

MORTLAKE residents are embracing the latest craze to sweep social media platforms.

Residents of the town have been participating in the Isolation Bin Outing, a Facebook group which encourages Australians to dress up while completing their weekly bin run.

The group has amassed just shy of a million followers since its creation, with a variety of videos and photos of Aussies in various costumes shared to the page.

One local, Jacqui Wilson, has dressed up as a dinosaur, a bat, ‘Super Bin Boy’ and a fox since her first outing around a month ago.

A video accompanies each of her outings, with Ms Wilson crediting fellow Mortlake resident Kim Parker for kick-starting her participation in the weekly craze four weeks ago.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: