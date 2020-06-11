About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 15 June 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Almost finished: Works to widen, resurface and seal Mortlake’s Waters Lane are almost complete.

Local support: Local Earthworks business Earth and Water Technologies has contributed almost $120,000 of work including plant and labour to upgrade Mortlake’s Waters Lane.

News
Mortlake’s Waters Lane upgrade nearing completion

Staff Writers

HEAVY machinery and road workers have been a welcome sight at Mortlake’s Waters Lane recently.

The Moyne Shire Council road upgrade project started in mid-May and is expected to finish next week, weather depending.

As part of the works, the 850 metre long road is being widened to 6.5 metres, resurfaced and sealed, in accordance with council’s Policy for the Construction and Sealing of Unsealed Roads.

Moyne Shire mayor Daniel Meade said the project supports council’s goals “for improving safety on all our roads”.

“Council understands the importance of road safety in the shire which is why it is investing in these projects that have been identified as being important to all our road users,” he said.

Local earthworks business Earth and Water Technologies is completing the works and has donated plant and labour for the upgrade of Waters Lane.

Materials and sealing costs are being met by council.

Tim Clingan from Earth and Water Technologies said part of his motivation to contribute an estimated $120,000 worth of work to the project stemmed from a personal desire to “give back” to his community.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Local photographers to illustrate council strategy

MOYNE Shire residents are being invited to submit their favourite photos of the council’s open spaces to feature in a council report.

Staff Writers
04 Jun 2020
News

St Colman’s primary school make classroom return

BIG smiles and happy faces greeted the return to the classroom for some local school children on Tuesday.

Staff Writers
28 May 2020
News

Upgrades to modernize Mortlake’s RSL Hall

MORTLAKE’S Returned Services League (RSL) Hall is a step closer to starting much needed upgrades.

Staff Writers
21 May 2020
News

Mortlake P-12 College upgrades nearly complete

WHEN Mortlake P-12 College students eventually return to school, they are going to notice some significant changes.

Staff Writers
14 May 2020