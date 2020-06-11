Mortlake’s Waters Lane upgrade nearing completion

HEAVY machinery and road workers have been a welcome sight at Mortlake’s Waters Lane recently.

The Moyne Shire Council road upgrade project started in mid-May and is expected to finish next week, weather depending.

As part of the works, the 850 metre long road is being widened to 6.5 metres, resurfaced and sealed, in accordance with council’s Policy for the Construction and Sealing of Unsealed Roads.

Moyne Shire mayor Daniel Meade said the project supports council’s goals “for improving safety on all our roads”.

“Council understands the importance of road safety in the shire which is why it is investing in these projects that have been identified as being important to all our road users,” he said.

Local earthworks business Earth and Water Technologies is completing the works and has donated plant and labour for the upgrade of Waters Lane.

Materials and sealing costs are being met by council.

Tim Clingan from Earth and Water Technologies said part of his motivation to contribute an estimated $120,000 worth of work to the project stemmed from a personal desire to “give back” to his community.

