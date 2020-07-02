Moyne halls receive vital funding for upgrades

FOUR local community facilities are set to receive much needed upgrades thanks to Moyne Shire Council.

Council has committed up to $162,000 worth of upgrades at The Sisters, Ellerslie, Hexham School and Purnim halls in its list of major projects as part of the 2020/21 Budget.

The funding includes $70,000 for The Sisters Hall, $35,000 to Ellerslie Hall, $32,000 to Hexham School Hall and $25,000 to Purnim Hall.

Moyne Shire mayor Daniel Meade said council was focused on investing in its communities through upgrades to infrastructure and renewed facilities.

“This year, a high priority will be given to upgrading our local halls to improve the functionality and accessibility of facilities available to our community members,” he said.

“Plans for the next 12 months include new flooring at The Sisters Hall, replacement of weatherboards to protect and improve the Ellerslie Hall, remedial works at the Hexham School hall building and new footpaths and parking at the Purnim Hall.”

Cr Meade said the funding allocated to the hall upgrades would benefit the wider community and meet the needs of a range of people who use these facilities.

