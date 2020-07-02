About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 3 July 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Project move: Purnim residents Ray Eccles and Keeley Ackerley and Purnim Hall committee and community group vice president David Ackerley were pleased Moyne Shire Council allocated $25,000 in funding for the construction of footpaths and disabled parking as part of the 2020/21 Budget.

Funding tick: The Sisters Hall will have new flooring after Moyne Shire Council allocated $70,000 for upgrades through its 2020/21 Budget.

News
Moyne halls receive vital funding for upgrades

Staff Writers

FOUR local community facilities are set to receive much needed upgrades thanks to Moyne Shire Council. 

Council has committed up to $162,000 worth of upgrades at The Sisters, Ellerslie, Hexham School and Purnim halls in its list of major projects as part of the 2020/21 Budget.

The funding includes $70,000 for The Sisters Hall, $35,000 to Ellerslie Hall, $32,000 to Hexham School Hall and $25,000 to Purnim Hall.

Moyne Shire mayor Daniel Meade said council was focused on investing in its communities through upgrades to infrastructure and renewed facilities.

“This year, a high priority will be given to upgrading our local halls to improve the functionality and accessibility of facilities available to our community members,” he said.

“Plans for the next 12 months include new flooring at The Sisters Hall, replacement of weatherboards to protect and improve the Ellerslie Hall, remedial works at the Hexham School hall building and new footpaths and parking at the Purnim Hall.”

Cr Meade said the funding allocated to the hall upgrades would benefit the wider community and meet the needs of a range of people who use these facilities.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
News

Mortlake Men’s Shed happy to be back following layoff

MEMBERS of the Mortlake Men’s Shed are happy to be back in familiar surroundings.

Staff Writers
25 Jun 2020
News

Opposition leaders want battery moved to Mortlake

STATE opposition leaders have called on the State Government to re-assess plans to install a 600 megawatt battery, dubbed the ‘big battery’, near Geelong.

Staff Writers
18 Jun 2020
News

Mortlake’s Waters Lane upgrade nearing completion

HEAVY machinery and road workers have been a welcome sight at Mortlake’s Waters Lane recently.

Staff Writers
11 Jun 2020
News

Local photographers to illustrate council strategy

MOYNE Shire residents are being invited to submit their favourite photos of the council’s open spaces to feature in a council report.

Staff Writers
04 Jun 2020