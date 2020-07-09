Tea Tree Lake upgrades to benefit Mortlake community

MORTLAKE’S Tea Tree Lake Reserve is currently a hive of activity with Moyne Shire Council carrying out a range of projects.

A picnic shelter, drinking fountain and accessible footpaths are all being installed for the community to enjoy.

Moyne Shire Director, Corporate and Community Services, Kevin Leddin said the works were part of the Mortlake Tea Tree Lake Reserve Masterplan.

“Council is currently carrying out works at Mortlake’s Tea Tree Lake Reserve, including construction of a new picnic shelter, new accessible footpaths and installing a drinking fountain,” he said.

“The works are completion of the improvements identified through the Tea Tree Lake Reserve Masterplan, developed by Moyne Shire Youth Council members with input from Mortlake Community Development Committee (MCDC).

“The masterplan, which included the installation of outdoor exercise equipment in 2019, aimed to improve accessibility and increase health and wellbeing facilities at this popular recreation space.

