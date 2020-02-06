Dundonnell turbine construction gaining traction

DUNDONNELL and district residents are starting to see new sights on the landscape with new wind turbines installed as part of the Dundonnell Wind Farm project.

Eleven turbines have been constructed as part of the $560 million project with a further two nearing completion.

Tilt Renewables executive general manager Clayton Delmarter said another 16 turbines are currently under construction with installation of the bottom two of five tower sections complete.

“Construction is back in full swing for 2020, now with more than a quarter of the project’s turbines either finished or under construction,” he said.

“Tower sections and turbine components continue to be delivered from Portland and Geelong.

“On site 56 turbine foundations have been poured, 16 more excavations are complete and steel fixing is under way at multiple locations. More than 44 kilometres of access track has been completed and 36.2 kilometres of cable trenched and backfilled.”

The turbines stand at 189 metres high to the tip of the blade, and have a rotor diameter of 150 metres, making them the largest rotors anywhere in Australia.

The wind farm will include 80 turbines connected to the national electricity market via a 38 kilometre 220kV overhead transmission line to the Mortlake gas fired power station.

The transmission line and new 500/200kV Blue Gums substation were also recently completed.

Mr Delmarter said the completion of the two major pieces of infrastructure is a significant milestone for the project.

“Pre-energisation testing is under way ahead of the commencement of turbine commissioning in the coming weeks,” he said.

The turbines are expected to be operational by late 2020.