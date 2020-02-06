About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 9 February 2020
Works progressing: Construction on the Dundonnell Wind Farm is starting to take shape, with the construction of 11 of the 80 turbines now completed.

Dundonnell turbine construction gaining traction

Staff Writers

DUNDONNELL and district residents are starting to see new sights on the landscape with new wind turbines installed as part of the Dundonnell Wind Farm project.

Eleven turbines have been constructed as part of the $560 million project with a further two nearing completion.

Tilt Renewables executive general manager Clayton Delmarter said another 16 turbines are currently under construction with installation of the bottom two of five tower sections complete.

“Construction is back in full swing for 2020, now with more than a quarter of the project’s turbines either finished or under construction,” he said.

“Tower sections and turbine components continue to be delivered from Portland and Geelong.

“On site 56 turbine foundations have been poured, 16 more excavations are complete and steel fixing is under way at multiple locations. More than 44 kilometres of access track has been completed and 36.2 kilometres of cable trenched and backfilled.”

The turbines stand at 189 metres high to the tip of the blade, and have a rotor diameter of 150 metres, making them the largest rotors anywhere in Australia.

The wind farm will include 80 turbines connected to the national electricity market via a 38 kilometre 220kV overhead transmission line to the Mortlake gas fired power station.

The transmission line and new 500/200kV Blue Gums substation were also recently completed.

Mr Delmarter said the completion of the two major pieces of infrastructure is a significant milestone for the project.

“Pre-energisation testing is under way ahead of the commencement of turbine commissioning in the coming weeks,” he said.

The turbines are expected to be operational by late 2020.

Wind power: The turbine rotors are the largest in the
country, with the turbines standing at 189 metres high
and with a rotor diameter of 150 metres. 

