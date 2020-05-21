About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 24 May 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Timely upgrades: Mortlake and Community Development Committee president Kelvin Goodall and Mortlake Returned Services League secretary John McGuigan and vice president Steve Hubbard are looking forward to renovations starting at the town’s RSL Hall.

Renovation: The current outdated toilets will be transformed into a completely new amenities area which will include unisex accessible and male and female ambulant facilities.

Upgrades to modernize Mortlake’s RSL Hall

Staff Writers

MORTLAKE’S Returned Services League (RSL) Hall is a step closer to starting much needed upgrades.

Damage sustained to the hall’s roof in December was finally repaired in April, allowing the RSL start a renovation project which will restore the hall’s heritage features while bringing the facility into the 21st century.

The first stage of the project will see the current outdated toilets undergo a full refurbishment, with a new amenities area to include unisex accessible and male and female ambulant facilities. 

The project is supported by the Victorian Government and the Victorian Veterans Council, with the RSL also applying to the Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC) under its Veterans Capital Works Grants Program for funding.

