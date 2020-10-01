About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 1 October 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Delivered: Turbine components have been delivered for the construction phase of the Mortlake South Wind Farm.

News
Wind farm construction phase underway

Staff Writers

CONSTRUCTION is ramping up at the Mortlake South Wind Farm, where delivery of main turbine components has started in recent weeks.

The steel towers for the ACCIONA Energy development are being manufactured in Portland by Keppel Prince and in Tasmania by Haywards Steels.

“The delivery of towers, blades, nacelles and hub components mark the beginning of onsite wind turbine erection and assembly – an exciting milestone for the project” said Mortlake South Wind Farm project manager Andrew Tshaikiwsky. 

ACCIONA Energy Australia’s managing director Brett Wickham said the company was proud to source its steel towers locally, which helped support Australian manufacturing and the growth of our local renewable energy capacity.

Tower sections manufactured in Tasmania are being transported from the Port of Melbourne, while the remaining towers are being delivered from Keppel Prince in Portland. 

The blades, nacelles and hub components are being transported from the Port of Portland and will travel in convoy with escort vehicles. 

Deliveries are scheduled to occur between Monday and Saturday over the coming months, with different components scheduled to arrive at various times of the day.

Due to VicRoads over-dimensional permit requirements, the blades will be travelling at night from the Port of Portland. 

These components will depart the Port of Portland after 3am and arrive onsite between 6am and 7am. 

“All deliveries will be unloaded during standard site working hours, however people passing through the area may still see lights and movement at the site compound at various hours,” Mr Tshaikiwsky said.

“The timing of these deliveries will ensure the safety of road users.

“We also ask all road users to please help keep the community safe by being alert and aware of changed traffic conditions, and adhering to speed limits. 

“Speeding through a work site can be dangerous for both road workers and motorists.”

Construction is set to be in full swing over the coming warmer months, with turbine erection and assembly starting in November and continuing until April next year.  

Additional information on the turbine component delivery timescales and routes (including maps) can be found via www.acciona.com.au/mortlake.

