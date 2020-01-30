Woorndoo grass fire kills 400 sheep

A LARGE response from 16 brigades prevented a grass fire in Woorndoo from becoming a large-scale event.

The fire broke out along Woorndoo-Streatham Road in Woorndoo at about 2.45pm on Wednesday, January 22.

Country Fire Authority District 16 commander Ian Morley said the fire fight was in “very difficult” windy conditions.

“The fire was burning very fast and moving very quick due to a north-westerly wind,” he said.

The fire burnt through about 95 hectares of land, impacting a number of fences and an old unoccupied house.

A total of 16 brigades attended the scene throughout the afternoon, including brigades from districts five and six, with 16 trucks and 25 tankers, as well as five aircraft.

Cmdr Morley said there was also a significant impact to stock, with 800 sheep affected, 400 of which were expected to be euthanised or killed during the blaze.

“We were very lucky,” he said.

“It could have been quite a big fire.

“The cause is still under investigation, but it is deemed to be not suspicious.”