Archleo chasing fourth successive win for Beasley

Barry Beasley (left) and Michael Bellman are hoping to extend Archleo’s winning run to four victories at Terang tomorrow night.

BARRY Beasley is more hopeful than confident his trotter Archleo can extend its recent run of victories at Terang tomorrow night.

The Kolora harness trainer is aiming for a fourth straight victory with the five year-old in the $12,000 Wheelie Waste Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres at 8.54pm.

He will also sulky up stablemate Mark’s Joy in the Royal Precision Lubricants Pace over 2180 metres at 7.54pm.

Beasley said he was hopeful both could produce strong races.

“We’re hoping they do run well but you just never know,” he said.

“Archleo has won his last three and should be a chance and the other bloke (Marks Joy) ran second in his last start but that was three weeks ago.

“He’s been balloted out a few times since then but we’re just hopeful more than anything.”

Beasley, who normally runs an operation of five horses, said Archleo was a good chance of extending its recent record.

