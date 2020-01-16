Caramut hosts showjumping festival

THE Caramut Riding Club showjumping festival was contested over two huge days last weekend.
Results from January 11:
60cm Junior: 1st Bethany Dyson - Dream To Remember, 2nd Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure, 3rd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Friday.
60cm Senior: 1st Tim Clarke - Kite, 2nd Tahli Shakespear - Out Late, 3rd Joel Chamberlain - Teddy.
70cm Junior: 1st Jackson Hand - China, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Friday, 3rd Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure.
70cm Senior: 1st Kristy Haworth - Minnie, 2nd Ingrid Clarke - Finch Farm Carlos, 3rd Kristy Haworth - Wondaree Thor.
Best performed 60-70cm Junior Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure.
Best performed 60-70cm Senior Kristy Haworth - Minnie.
80cm Junior: 1st Jackson Hand - China, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Tye, 3rd Maddie Mayne - Bahgallah Bantam.
80cm Senior: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Majella Ryan - Champy, 3rd Ally Wake - Diamond B Bonafides.
90cm Junior: 1st Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride of Gold, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Buster, 3rd Charlotte Dyson - Here to Please.
90cm Senior: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Tim Clarke - Cher Ami, 3rd Charlotte Hardy-Smith - Me Salix.
Best performed 80-90cm Junior Niamh Hayter - Castle Baroness.
Best performed 80-90cm Senior Rose Stephen - Phoenix.
100cm Junior: 1st Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride of Gold, 2nd Daniella Blismas - Aeroboyz, 3rd Indi Talay - Time Maker.
100cm Senior: 1st Majella Ryan - Champy, 2nd Greg Smith - Benjamin FH, 3rd Lachie Wake - Nikita MVNZ.
P.O.P best performed pony: equal 1st Jackson Hand - China, Rose Stephen - Phoenix and Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride Of Gold.
Results from January 12:
Open 80cm: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Maddie Mayne - Bahgallah Bantam, 3rd Ingrid Clarke - Finch Farm Carlos.
Open 90cm: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Maddie Mayne - Alpha Tango Sierra, 3rd Robert Meesen - Harbour.
Open 100cm: 1st Keely Spoore - Viewmoint Buster, 2nd Rose Stephen - Dolly, 3rd Carla Box - Elmdale Park Cosmopolitan.
Open 110cm: 1st Erika Grant - My Acrobat, 2nd Morris Clarke - It’s Burlesque, 3rd Ally Wake - Olympia MVNZ.