Tuesday, 21 January 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Majella Ryan produced some promising results across the two days with her mount Champy.

Sport
Caramut hosts showjumping festival

Staff Writers

THE Caramut Riding Club showjumping festival was contested over two huge days last weekend.

Results from January 11: 

60cm Junior: 1st Bethany Dyson - Dream To Remember, 2nd Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure, 3rd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Friday.

60cm Senior: 1st Tim Clarke - Kite, 2nd Tahli Shakespear - Out Late, 3rd Joel Chamberlain - Teddy.

70cm Junior: 1st Jackson Hand - China, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Friday, 3rd Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure.

70cm Senior: 1st Kristy Haworth - Minnie, 2nd Ingrid Clarke - Finch Farm Carlos, 3rd Kristy Haworth - Wondaree Thor.

Best performed 60-70cm Junior Hannah Dyson - Northern Exposure.

Best performed 60-70cm Senior Kristy Haworth - Minnie.

80cm Junior: 1st Jackson Hand - China, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Tye, 3rd Maddie Mayne - Bahgallah Bantam.

80cm Senior: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Majella Ryan - Champy, 3rd Ally Wake - Diamond B Bonafides.

90cm Junior: 1st Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride of Gold, 2nd Keely Spoore - Viewmont Buster, 3rd Charlotte Dyson - Here to Please.

90cm Senior: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Tim Clarke - Cher Ami, 3rd Charlotte Hardy-Smith - Me Salix.

Best performed 80-90cm Junior Niamh Hayter - Castle Baroness.

Best performed 80-90cm Senior Rose Stephen - Phoenix.

100cm Junior: 1st Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride of Gold, 2nd Daniella Blismas - Aeroboyz, 3rd Indi Talay - Time Maker.

100cm Senior: 1st Majella Ryan - Champy, 2nd Greg Smith - Benjamin FH, 3rd Lachie Wake - Nikita MVNZ.

P.O.P best performed pony: equal 1st Jackson Hand - China, Rose Stephen - Phoenix and Amelia Tsilfidis - Pride Of Gold.

Results from January 12:

Open 80cm: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Maddie Mayne - Bahgallah Bantam, 3rd Ingrid Clarke - Finch Farm Carlos.

Open 90cm: 1st Rose Stephen - Phoenix, 2nd Maddie Mayne - Alpha Tango Sierra, 3rd Robert Meesen - Harbour.

Open 100cm: 1st Keely Spoore - Viewmoint Buster, 2nd Rose Stephen - Dolly, 3rd Carla Box - Elmdale Park Cosmopolitan.

Open 110cm: 1st Erika Grant - My Acrobat, 2nd Morris Clarke - It’s Burlesque, 3rd Ally Wake - Olympia MVNZ.

