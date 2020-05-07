About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 11 May 2020
Georgia Wareham earns 2020/21 Cricket Australia contract

Staff Writers

Georgia Wareham (right) will continue to press her claims to become the Australian women’s side’s number one spinner after she was announced as one of 15 players to receive a Cricket Australia contract for season 2020/21.

MORTLAKE export Georgia Wareham will continue to receive opportunities to grace the international stage after she was awarded a Cricket Australia national contract for season 2020/21.

Wareham, 20, was one of 15 players to receive a contract, which were awarded based on performances over the previous 12 months.

South Australian Tahlia McGrath was the only new face named on the list, while Victorian pair Annabel Sutherland and Tayla Vlaeminck were upgraded to Cricket Australia contracts last season and remain on the list.

Western Australia’s Nicole Bolton and Victorian Elyse Villani were the unlucky players to miss out on contracts.

Women’s national selector Shawn Flegler said given Australia’s recent success over the past 12 months, “the contract list has remained relatively consistent year on year”.

Wareham has become a key member of the Australian side in the shorter formats after debuting in the Twenty20 team in November 2018 and the one-day side a month later.

Latest stories
Sport

Local football and netball leagues hoping for all clear

LOCAL football and netball leagues will get a greater idea of when a season may resume following a National Cabinet meeting in early May.

Staff Writers
30 Apr 2020
Sport

Marg and Jason Lee dominate latest Terang meeting

THE move to region-based harness racing has not slowed down trainer Marg Lee and her driver son Jason.

Staff Writers
23 Apr 2020
Sport

Archleo chasing fourth successive win for Beasley

BARRY Beasley is more hopeful than confident his trotter Archleo can extend its recent run of victories at Terang tomorrow night.

Staff Writers
16 Apr 2020
Sport

Troubador impressing for McLeans

JEFF and Tim McLean have been impressed with Troubador since the joined their stable recently.

Staff Writers
09 Apr 2020