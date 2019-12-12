Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Mortlake Dispatch

Mortlake volleyball premiers Jets (l-r) Vicki Suhan, Russell Suhan, Jake Tanner, Chiquita Hapuku, Jevon Lynzaat and Judi Robertson.

Best and fairest winners from the most recent pennant season (l-r) Shae De Francesco, Olivia Campbell and John Tanner.

Sport
Jets claim thrilling volleyball decider

Staff Writers

THE second Mortlake volleyball pennant for 2019 has been won by Jets.

They advanced through the semi-final after coming from two sets down to win the fifth and deciding set.

In the grand final, Jets defeated last season’s premiers Sharks in a tie breaker. 

The match was all tied up at two sets each, 24/26, 25/19, 21/25, 25/14. 

Once again, Jets prevailed against the odds to come from behind in the tie breaker and win 18/16 to seal the premiership.

Best on court in the grand final was Jevon Lynzaat, Judi Robertson, Kyle Rethus and Chiquita Hapuku.

The season best and fairest award was won by John Tanner, with Jake Tanner runner-up. 

The women’s best and fairest was a tie between Olivia Campbell and Shae De Francesco, with Judi Robertson finishing runner-up.

