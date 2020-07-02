About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 3 July 2020
Josh Jewell blitzed his way around Mortlake Golf Club to record a score of 45 points and win the C grade competition on Saturday.

Jewell produces stunning score in Mortlake Golf Club stableford

STRONG scores dominated the latest Mortlake Golf Club competition on Saturday.

Winners of two of the three grades of play shot 40 points or more, as players enjoyed sunny and dry conditions.

Results:

Veterans’ day 13 hole stroke – Wednesday, June 24: Wes Wareham (10) nett 54, runners-up Bruce Twaddle and Tony McLennan.

Veterans’ day 13 hole stroke – Friday, June 26: winner John Rantall (nine) nett 56, runner-up Cliff Palmer (five) nett 58.

Stableford – Saturday, June 27: A grade winner Paul Wareham 38 points, runner-up Shane Slater 37 points: B grade winner Clinton Baker 40 points on countback from runner-up Jack Lehmann 40 points: C grade winner Josh Jewell 45 points, runner-up Will Berryman 34 points.

Balls down the line: Shane Slater, Todd Lamont, Jack Lehmann, Todd Robertson, Bob Ryan, Will Berryman, Dean Killen, Dave McNicoll, Merv Hampson, Jordan Wareham and Peter Palmer.

Stableford 9 hole – Sunday, June 21: winner Kurt Robertson 20 points, runner-up Paul Wareham 18 points.

