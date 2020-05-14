Local footy still awaiting AFL Victoria decision

LOCAL football netball clubs were none the wiser of whether a season would go ahead in 2020 despite the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced outdoor gatherings could have a maximum of 10 people as of 11.59pm last night, which paved the ways for players to kick the footy with more of their team-mates.

However, AFL Victoria was still yet to provide a guideline to leagues and clubs about how sanctioned training may look when the Terang Express and Mortlake Dispatch went to print.

A statement said the governing body would seek more clarity on a return, with trainings and matches still postponed until May 31.

