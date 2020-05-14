About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 15 May 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Local footy was still awaiting information regarding the 2020 seasons earlier this week following Daniel Andrews’ announcement on Monday.

Sport
Local footy still awaiting AFL Victoria decision

Staff Writers

LOCAL football netball clubs were none the wiser of whether a season would go ahead in 2020 despite the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced outdoor gatherings could have a maximum of 10 people as of 11.59pm last night, which paved the ways for players to kick the footy with more of their team-mates.

However, AFL Victoria was still yet to provide a guideline to leagues and clubs about how sanctioned training may look when the Terang Express and Mortlake Dispatch went to print.

A statement said the governing body would seek more clarity on a return, with trainings and matches still postponed until May 31.

