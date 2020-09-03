Locals celebrate maiden victory

LIGHTLY raced gelding Americain Typhoon finally saluted for Camperdown trainer Clint Marshall and local connections at Casterton on Sunday.

The five year-old scored its first win in style, winning an 1800 metre maiden by 0.8 lengths under a plum ride from jockey Teodore Nugent.

Nugent settled the horse just behind the leaders and started to make his race-winning move as the field rounded the home turn.

Once the pair hit the front, Americain Typhoon showed signs of greenness but Nugent was able to overcome his inexperience and guide him to a fast-finishing win.

Marshall was thrilled with the performance and was pleased to see the son of Americain finally notch up victory number one after a close call at Hamilton in May.

“We probably should have got it out of the way at Hamilton when he just got pipped on the line but he just does a bit wrong still,” he said.

“I think I’ll put winkers on him next start to hopefully sharpen him up and to try and get him to run straight and concentrate more.

“When he got to the front yesterday (Sunday), he was happy to sit and wait for the other horses to catch up, which we can hopefully eliminate with the winkers.

“He’s just a quirky type of horse.”

Marshall said the victory was a good reward for the horse’s ownership group which included his wife Vanessa and Timboon pair Ashley Price and Barb Holland.

He said the owners had been patient with the galloper and were rewarded by the form it had shown in its first eight races.

“He’s paid his way already, he’d won $11,000 from his seven starts but it was just a matter of time for him,” Marshall said.

“They (Price and Holland) have been patient with him and given him time, he didn’t come to me until he was four.

“He’s a later type, maturing horse and is five now and is still lightly raced. We’ll push on and see how this campaign takes us but we’ll just hopefully have a bit of momentum in his next prep.”

Marshall said Americain Typhoon was now likely to race over 2000 metres, with its pedigree suggesting the horse would be best suited to longer distance races.

“He’s going to get ground every day so I’ll sit down and map out a plan for the rest of his campaign,” he said.

