Tuesday, 28 April 2020
Keayang Kamikaze recorded its maiden victory for trainer Marg Lee in the Terang Co-Op Rural Store two year-old pace.

Stablemates Jilliby Sylvester (outside) and Jilliby Galwaygirl battled it out in the Silvan Ridge Advisers Pace.

Rollova scored its third win in its sixth start for trainer/driver Aaron Dunn in the Terang Co-Op Pace.

Jilliby Adore and Jason Lee (outside) narrowly defeat Blue Vein Fitz and Matthew Craven in the Scanlon’s Dairy Centre three year-old pace.

Creative Lad took out the Royal Precision Lubricants Pace for Jim Barker and his granddaughter driver Jackie.

Travel Bug scored a comfortable win in the $12,000 Wheelie Waste Trotters Handicap.

Marg and Jason Lee dominate latest Terang meeting

THE move to region-based harness racing has not slowed down trainer Marg Lee and her driver son Jason.

The pair continued their formidable partnership this season with a treble of winners at Terang Harness Racing Club last Friday night.

They won the opening race with Jilliby Adore before Keayang Kamikaze made it two wins from two events in the very next race.

Three races later Jilliby Sylvester held off stablemate Jilliby Galwaygirl to round out the Lee’s winning ways.

Marg Lee was thrilled with how the meeting panned out for her stable.

“I was pretty happy with most of them, I was a little disappointed with Keayang Jackie,” she said.

