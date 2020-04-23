Marg and Jason Lee dominate latest Terang meeting

THE move to region-based harness racing has not slowed down trainer Marg Lee and her driver son Jason.

The pair continued their formidable partnership this season with a treble of winners at Terang Harness Racing Club last Friday night.

They won the opening race with Jilliby Adore before Keayang Kamikaze made it two wins from two events in the very next race.

Three races later Jilliby Sylvester held off stablemate Jilliby Galwaygirl to round out the Lee’s winning ways.

Marg Lee was thrilled with how the meeting panned out for her stable.

“I was pretty happy with most of them, I was a little disappointed with Keayang Jackie,” she said.

