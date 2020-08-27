Melbourne Renegades re-sign Georgia Wareham

Mortlake export Georgia Wareham will once again represent the Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League.

MORTLAKE export Georgia Wareham will again don red in this year’s Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

The leg-spinner has signed on for the sixth edition of the competition with the Melbourne Renegades.

She is one of 15 contracted players in the squad, which will be coached by Lachlan Stevens.

New Zealand internationals Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu and former Hobart Hurricane Erin Fazackerely were the final pieces of the Renegades.

Stevens said he was pleased with the final make-up of the playing list.

“Amy and Lea bring so much leadership and skill to the group and we’re excited about seeing what Erin can do this season,” he said.

“There’s obviously some continued uncertainty about how the season will unfold but we’ll just focus on preparing as best we can and tackle the challenges that confront us along the way.”

Satterthwaite returns to the Renegades after missing WBBL 05 due to pregnancy and will reattain the captaincy from Jeff Duffin.

“It’ll be great to rejoin the team in a playing capacity this season after Jess did such a fantastic job leading the group last year,” she said.

“I’ve enjoyed getting back into training in recent months and I’ve embraced the challenge of working on my game after a few sleepless nights, but it’s all good fun.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside our new coach Lachie Stevens and seeing what the team can achieve.”

