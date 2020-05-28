About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 28 May 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Matthew Craven drove his emerging trotter Pink Galahs to victory in the David O Jones Mitre 10 Trotters Handicap at Stawell last Wednesday. Picture supplied by Claire Weston Photography.

Sport
Pink Galahs makes victorious return

Staff Writers

A GROUP one campaign could be on the horizon for Ecklin trainer Matthew Craven’s promising trotter Pink Galahs following a victorious return to racing at Stawell last week.

The three year-old filly overcame a slow start to triumph by a half head margin in the David O Jones Mitre 10 Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres.

It was Pink Galahs first race since finishing fourth in the group one Need For Speed Princess final at Melton in February.

Craven said he was pleased to make a “good start to Pink Galahs campaign” despite his horse being forced to do plenty of work in the run.

