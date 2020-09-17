About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Sunday, 20 September 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Sport
Player points tallies revealed

Staff Writers

PLAYER points will remain the same in local football competitions next year, with AFL Western District confirming tallies for each club last week.

Commercial and operations manager Matthew Ross confirmed all player points would remain the same in a move aimed to provide stability and certainty to clubs.

Point reductions to individual players, which are traditionally applied to those higher than one point, were also not applied this year under AFL Victoria’s Player Points System Policy.

Traditionally, the policy allows an automatic one point deduction in a player’s individual points if they play five senior or reserve matches at their respective club in the season prior.

With no games being played this year, Ross said it was not possible for players to receive the deduction as the trigger had not been met.

In the Hampden league, all clubs except six-time reigning premier Koroit will have 40 points at their disposal.

The Saints will have only 37 points at their disposal.

In the Warrnambool and District league, Kolora Noorat and Nirranda have the two lowest points tallies with 42, with six clubs – Allansford, Dennington, Merrivale, Panmure, South Rovers and Timboon – receiving 44.

Old Collegians has 45 while Russells Creek has the highest allocation with 46.

In the Mininera and District league, Lismore Derrinallum and Woorndoo Mortlake have both allocated 45 points as have Glenthompson Dunkeld, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, Penshurst, SMW Rovers, Tatyoon and Great Western.

Caramut, Ararat, Hawkesdale-Macarthur and Moyston Willaura all have 47 points apiece.

