Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Mortlake cricketers Taylah Casson (left) and Annabelle Glossop are set to test their cricketing prowess at Premier Cricket level with Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club this season.

Sport
Premier cricket awaits Mortlake pair

Staff Writers

TWO Mortlake locals aspiring to take their cricket to the highest level have received opportunities to do just that.

Taylah Casson and Annabelle Glossop are set to don the whites for Premier Cricket outfit Essendon Maribyrnong Park Ladies Cricket Club this season.

It will be the first time both players have been involved at premier level, with the Bombers’ three sides set to provide the duo the opportunity to test themselves in the state competition.

“It’s really exciting,” Casson said.

“We were both contacted by Carlton also so we had to make a decision but we felt Essendon Maribyrnong Park had better opportunities (to offer) and more experienced players and coaches so that’s why we chose them.”

“We haven’t really had the opportunity to play together except for under 16s so it’s pretty exciting,” Glossop said.

“Taylah is older than I am so I couldn’t play Waves or anything with her.”

The pair has mixed emotions about the challenge that lies ahead of them but are excited at the prospect of facing the state’s best cricketers.

“We’re excited but also so nervous because there are Victorian and national players that play in the league,” Casson said.

“But to meet those Victorian and Australian players and to be able to train with them will be very exciting.

“It’s going to show the level we have to get to go further.”

Glossop, a 14 year-old all-rounder, is hoping to add plenty of knowledge and new skills to her game via her new club.

“I want to improve my batting and add a few new shots to play and with my bowling I want to improve my accuracy and pace,” she said.

She is also hoping premier cricket can pave the way for further opportunities.

“I’d love to play for Victoria.

“I want to be able to experience it and see how it feels to play for my state.”

Casson, an 18 year-old bowler, also hopes to improve her game, particularly her batting.

“I’m more of a bowler although I’m becoming more confident with my batting,” she said.

“I want to go higher with my cricket and I want to get stronger and faster with my bowling and make sure I’m bowling good lines and having variations too.

“And with my batting I just want get more confidence in the shots I play.”

The pair only need to turn to one of Mortlake’s current exports, Georgia Wareham, to know they can achieve anything.

Wareham rose from the Cats to the same premier club via the Western Waves and Victoria’s junior female sides before she was signed by the Melbourne Renegades.

Eventually she made her way to the international stage, where she has become a regular with the Australian women’s team.

“I think with her coming from a country town, it shows that if you put your mind to it and put yourself out there that you are able to go as far as you,” Casson said.

Glossop said fellow local, Terang’s Grace Lee, was also a member of the club, while she would also be able to find familiar faces in several team-mates from her Western Waves days.

The pair both hope to represent Mortlake when their schedules allow, with the Premier Cricket competition start still yet to be confirmed due to the current restrictions imposed on metropolitan Melbourne.

