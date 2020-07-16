About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Monday, 20 July 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Sport
Robertson brothers dominate latest Mortlake Golf Club competition

Staff Writers

THE Robertson brothers shared the spoils of victory in Mortlake Golf Club’s stableford competition last Saturday.

Kurt and Todd Robertson won the A and B grade fields of the competition, with Glen Byers winning C grade.

Kurt’s score of 37 points saw him win by three shots from Peter Palmer, with Todd’s score of 35 points putting him two clear of Richard van Diemen.

Results:

Veterans’ day 13 hole stroke – Friday, July 10: winner Wes Wareham (eight) nett 59, runner-up Steve Hubbard (four) nett 60.

Stableford 18 hole – Saturday, July 11: A grade winner Kurt Robertson 37 points, runner-up Peter Palmer 34 points: B grade winner Todd Robertson 35 points, runner-up Richard van Diemen 33 points:

C grade winner Glen Byers 35 points, runner-up Isaac Wareham 34 points. 

Balls down the line: Peter Palmer, Garry Shalders, Steve Hubbard, Todd Lamont, Richard van Diemen, Ashley Macklin, Dave McNicoll, Jack Lehmann, Isaac Wareham, Jordan Wareham and Wes Wareham.

Stableford 9 hole – Sunday, July 12: winner Nathan Jones 19 points on countback from runners-up Isaac Wareham 18 points and Todd Robertson 18 points.

