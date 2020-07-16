Robertson brothers dominate latest Mortlake Golf Club competition

THE Robertson brothers shared the spoils of victory in Mortlake Golf Club’s stableford competition last Saturday.

Kurt and Todd Robertson won the A and B grade fields of the competition, with Glen Byers winning C grade.

Kurt’s score of 37 points saw him win by three shots from Peter Palmer, with Todd’s score of 35 points putting him two clear of Richard van Diemen.

Results:

Veterans’ day 13 hole stroke – Friday, July 10: winner Wes Wareham (eight) nett 59, runner-up Steve Hubbard (four) nett 60.

Stableford 18 hole – Saturday, July 11: A grade winner Kurt Robertson 37 points, runner-up Peter Palmer 34 points: B grade winner Todd Robertson 35 points, runner-up Richard van Diemen 33 points:

C grade winner Glen Byers 35 points, runner-up Isaac Wareham 34 points.

Balls down the line: Peter Palmer, Garry Shalders, Steve Hubbard, Todd Lamont, Richard van Diemen, Ashley Macklin, Dave McNicoll, Jack Lehmann, Isaac Wareham, Jordan Wareham and Wes Wareham.

Stableford 9 hole – Sunday, July 12: winner Nathan Jones 19 points on countback from runners-up Isaac Wareham 18 points and Todd Robertson 18 points.

