About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Friday, 14 August 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Aldebaran Rocky with driver Jackie Barker (obscured) finally ended a 20 run winless start to its trotting career with victory in the Terang Co-op Trotters Handicap for Kolora trainer Barry Beasley at Terang last Wednesday.

Sport
Rocky finally rewards Beasley’s patience

Staff Writers

KOLORA harness racing trainer Barry Beasley admits his patience for a first career victory with his trotter Aldebaran Rocky was nearly wearing thin.

Having endured 20 starts without a victory, the four year-old gelding finally repaid the trainer’s faith with a triumph in its 21st career start at Terang last week.

Aldebaran Rocky trotted its way to a 2.9 metre win under the guidance of driver Jackie Barker in the Terang Co-op Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres.

The victory ended a string of placings for Aldebaran Rocky – the trotter had finished second in three of its previous four runs – and restored Beasley’s patience after he admitted it was starting to get tested, as the trotter regularly came close but not close enough. 

“He was starting to get a bit frustrating,” Beasley said.

“He’s no sort of champion, he’s just a battler, but we were hoping he would finally win one.

“We thought we would be a good chance (entering the race) and when the favourite galloped I thought he was a really good chance.

“It was good he was able to get the job done, we were very happy with him. Hopefully he can do it again tomorrow (Wednesday afternoon).”

With a first victory out of the way, Beasley is hopeful some improvement still remains in Aldebaran Rocky despite reservations the horse has reached its peak form.

Given the gelding has had 21 starts, the trainer has already been able to gain plenty of insight about his horse.

However, he said he expected Aldebaran Rocky to be competitive in a 46 to 55 restricted class trot over 2180 metres at Stawell on Wednedsday afternoon.

“Maybe after a spell there might be some improvement in him but I think he is about as good as he’ll be at the moment,” Beasley said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Tarbolton takes out Mortlake Golf Club’s August monthly medal

MORTLAKE’S James Tarbolton made the most of sunny conditions to win the August monthly medal at the Mortlake Golf Club on Saturday.

Staff Writers
06 Aug 2020
Sport

Will Berryman nails every golfers’ dream

MORTLAKE golfer Will Berryman could not believe his luck when he achieved golf’s rarest feat on Saturday.

Staff Writers
30 Jul 2020
Sport

Juniors to play on following weekend postponements

HAMPDEN Football Netball League junior competitions will continue this weekend despite a number of round one games being cancelled on Saturday.

Staff Writers
23 Jul 2020
Sport

Robertson brothers dominate latest Mortlake Golf Club competition

THE Robertson brothers shared the spoils of victory in Mortlake Golf Club’s stableford competition last Saturday.

Staff Writers
16 Jul 2020