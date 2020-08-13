Rocky finally rewards Beasley’s patience

KOLORA harness racing trainer Barry Beasley admits his patience for a first career victory with his trotter Aldebaran Rocky was nearly wearing thin.

Having endured 20 starts without a victory, the four year-old gelding finally repaid the trainer’s faith with a triumph in its 21st career start at Terang last week.

Aldebaran Rocky trotted its way to a 2.9 metre win under the guidance of driver Jackie Barker in the Terang Co-op Trotters Handicap over 2180 metres.

The victory ended a string of placings for Aldebaran Rocky – the trotter had finished second in three of its previous four runs – and restored Beasley’s patience after he admitted it was starting to get tested, as the trotter regularly came close but not close enough.

“He was starting to get a bit frustrating,” Beasley said.

“He’s no sort of champion, he’s just a battler, but we were hoping he would finally win one.

“We thought we would be a good chance (entering the race) and when the favourite galloped I thought he was a really good chance.

“It was good he was able to get the job done, we were very happy with him. Hopefully he can do it again tomorrow (Wednesday afternoon).”

With a first victory out of the way, Beasley is hopeful some improvement still remains in Aldebaran Rocky despite reservations the horse has reached its peak form.

Given the gelding has had 21 starts, the trainer has already been able to gain plenty of insight about his horse.

However, he said he expected Aldebaran Rocky to be competitive in a 46 to 55 restricted class trot over 2180 metres at Stawell on Wednedsday afternoon.

“Maybe after a spell there might be some improvement in him but I think he is about as good as he’ll be at the moment,” Beasley said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: