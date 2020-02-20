Rose Bowl winners crowned

THE annual Rose Bowl was played at the Terang Golf Club last Thursday with teams of four competing from all across the district.

Playing conditions proved to be rather humid but the course was in immaculate condition which resulted in some good scoring.

Winners were the Timboon and Terang combination of Michelle Gristede, Alison Walsh, Jenny Meade and Aileen Clarke who finished on 95 points.

Runners-up were Fran Crooks and Lois Morse (Warrnambool), along with Jo Arundell and Margie Driscoll (Terang), who finished with 93.

Best nine out: Alison Sinclair, Caira Lappin Trish Blakesley and Sue Sambell (Warrnambool) 46.

Best nine in: Sheryl Nicholson (Warrnambool), Karen Mather, Pam Kenna and Sybil Uebergang (Terang) 46.

Nearest the pins: 3rd hole Alison Sinclair (Warrnambool) and Sharee Scanlon (Terang), 6th hole Sue Moloney (Warrnambool) and Michelle Beasley (Terang), 6th hole Caira Lappin (Warrnambool) and Jenny Meade (Terang), 11th hole Sheryl Nicholson (Warrnambool) and Margie Driscoll (Terang).