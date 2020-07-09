About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 11 July 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

The smile could not be wiped off former Mortlake local Steve Blacker’s face after he drove a horse he owns, Kolovos, to victory in his first ever harness racing drive at Mildura last Friday. Picture supplied by Mildura Harness Racing Club

Sport
Steve Blacker enjoys fairytale driving debut

Staff Writers

THE script of Steve Blacker’s harness racing driving debut could not have been written any better last week.

The former Mortlake local drove one of the horses he owns, Kolovos, to victory in his maiden outing a Mildura last Friday, just five days after receiving his concessional driving licence.

Blacker, who helps Kolovos’ trainer Aaron Dunn at Horsham, said it was a dream come true to win in his first drive.

He said he was “pretty stunned” to realise he had won, having only got Kolovos over the line in the final stages.

“I knew I had a good chance heading into the race and I thought if we led we’d be tough to beat but once I got caught outside the leader I conceded the sit and was happy to run a place,” Blacker said.

“I was waiting for the main danger to come up behind me and it came up but then it fell away and I knew at that stage I had the leader covered.

“As we went across the line I didn’t really know what to think and it wasn’t until my good friend Denbeigh Wade came up and said well done that it sunk in. 

“It was a pretty amazing feeling.”

Blacker said the win was made extra special by the fact he drove a horse he owned to victory.

He would have been happy to have driven any horse, but said the fact it was one of his own turned it into a “fairytale”.

