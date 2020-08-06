About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Thursday, 6 August 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Mortlake Golf Club’s James Tarbolton produced the round of the day to win the August monthly medal stroke event last Saturday.

Sport
Tarbolton takes out Mortlake Golf Club’s August monthly medal

Staff Writers

MORTLAKE’S James Tarbolton made the most of sunny conditions to win the August monthly medal at the Mortlake Golf Club on Saturday.

Forty-four players contested the event across three grades with Tarbolton producing the score of the day to claim the monthly medal as well as C grade honours.

In the other sections, Kurt Robertson took out A grade, while Richard van Diemen won B grade.

Results:

Veterans’ day 13 hole three stick event – Wednesday, July 29: winners  Ray Dore (13) and Wayne Burns (six) nett 52, third Glen Byers (10) nett 54.

Veterans’ day 13 hole stroke – Friday, July 31: winner Merv Hampson (11) nett 54, runner-up Gary Whitehead (13) nett 54.5.

Stableford 18 hole – Saturday, July 25: A grade winner Kurt Robertson (11) nett 69, runner-up Todd Lamont (nine) nett 72 on countback, third Steve Hubbard (14) nett 72: B grade winner Richard van Diemen (20) nett 72, runner-up Todd Robertson (20) 93 nett 73 on countback, third Ray Dore (25) nett 73: C grade winner  James Tarbolton (27) nett 64, runner-up Ryan Tanner (31) nett 69, third Garry Whitehead (32) nett 70.

Balls down the line: Ryan Tanner, Garry Whitehead, Todd Robertson, Ray Dore, Steve Hubbard, Colin Inverarity, Todd Lamont, Peter Palmer, Paul Wareham, Hamish Weatherley, Bob Ryan and Will Kain.

