MORTLAKE’S lady tennis players once again held a successful fundraiser event last week. The annual Robbie Gill Pink Day continues to prove a hit as it raises funds towards breast cancer research. A combination of current and past players enjoyed a social hit of tennis followed by refreshments and the mega raffle.

The ladies raised a total of $325.10, with $250 of this made on the day and $75.10 through the weekly raffle.