About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Tuesday, 14 April 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Troubador and Tim McLean narrowly got home in the first race on Tuesday night.

Sport
Troubador impressing for McLeans

Staff Writers

JEFF and Tim McLean have been impressed with Troubador since the joined their stable recently.

The five year-old gelding has had two races and holds an unblemished record for its Terang-based trainer and driver following its win in the Dick and Anne Box Pace.

It scored a comfortable 7.20 metre victory, defeating Creative Lad and Crossroader in the 1680-metre event.

Tim McLean, who was onboard for Troubador’s win, said the stable had been impressed with its new addition’s first two runs.

“He’s a nice horse,” he said.

“He’s easy to work and beautiful to drive, we’re pretty impressed with him.”

McLean said the victory was a good performance and felt the pacer will benefit from the event.

“With the way Coronavirus is going he missed a run there at Geelong when they cancelled the meeting so we gave him a couple of days off because we weren’t sure what was going to happen, so he needed the run,” he said.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Marg and Matthew taste weekend success

LOCAL trainers Marg Lee and Matthew Craven found themselves in the winners’ stall after their pacers Keayang Jackie and ImASportsstar won races over the weekend.

Staff Writers
02 Apr 2020
Sport

Positive test halts harness racing

HARNESS trainer Matthew Craven has admitted the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the nation has put a feeling of uncertainty within the nation’s racing industry.

Staff Writers
26 Mar 2020
Sport

Mortlake Cats claim division two flag

MORTLAKE’S division two South West Cricket premiership triumph last Saturday was a relief according to victorious skipper Neil Kelly.

Staff Writers
19 Mar 2020
Sport

Mortlake Cats claim under 16 crown

A YOUNG and developing Mortlake outfit ended Bookaar’s premiership winning run in South West Cricket’s under 16 grand final at Cobden Recreation Reserve on Sunday.

Staff Writers
12 Mar 2020