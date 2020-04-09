Troubador impressing for McLeans

JEFF and Tim McLean have been impressed with Troubador since the joined their stable recently.

The five year-old gelding has had two races and holds an unblemished record for its Terang-based trainer and driver following its win in the Dick and Anne Box Pace.

It scored a comfortable 7.20 metre victory, defeating Creative Lad and Crossroader in the 1680-metre event.

Tim McLean, who was onboard for Troubador’s win, said the stable had been impressed with its new addition’s first two runs.

“He’s a nice horse,” he said.

“He’s easy to work and beautiful to drive, we’re pretty impressed with him.”

McLean said the victory was a good performance and felt the pacer will benefit from the event.

“With the way Coronavirus is going he missed a run there at Geelong when they cancelled the meeting so we gave him a couple of days off because we weren’t sure what was going to happen, so he needed the run,” he said.

