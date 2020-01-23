Monday, 27 January 2020
Mortlake Dispatch
Sport
Wareham chosen for international summer

Staff Writers

Georgia Wareham has made the cut for Australia’s 15-player squad set to represent the country during this year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. 

MORTLAKE cricket export Georgia Wareham has maintained her position in the Australian side ahead of a big summer for international women’s T20 competition.

The 20 year-old leg-spinner is one of six Victorians to earn a call up after displaying solid form for the Melbourne Renegades throughout their recent Women’s Big Bash League campaign.

The Southern Stars squad is again headlined by captain Meg Lanning along with standout performers Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

First up is next month’s Tri-Series which sees Australia hosting England and India, before attention turns to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be played on home soil for the first time.

Australia will open its T20 World Cup campaign against India on February 21, also playing pool matches against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

