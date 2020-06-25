Weatherley on top again

THIRTY-two players contested Mortlake Golf Club’s latest competition last Saturday.

Players took part in a stableford event across two grades, with Hamish Weatherley claiming back-to-back victories.

Weatherley won the A grade section on a countback from Steve Hubbard, while Scott Ritchie won B grade ahead of Glen Byers and Alistair Clarke.

Results:

Veteran’s three stick event – Wednesday, June 17: winner Peter Palmer (three) nett 53, runner-up John Rantall (10) nett 54, putting competition winner Glen Byers.

Veterans da’y – Friday, June 19: winner Merv Hampson (12) nett 58, runner-up Peter Palmer (plus one) nett 61.

