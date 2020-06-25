About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Saturday, 27 June 2020
About WD News Advertise with us Contact us
Mortlake Dispatch

Mortlake Golf Club players Peter Palmer, John Rantall and Glen Byers enjoyed strong rounds in the veteran’s three stick event last Wednesday.

Sport
Weatherley on top again

Staff Writers

THIRTY-two players contested Mortlake Golf Club’s latest competition last Saturday.

Players took part in a stableford event across two grades, with Hamish Weatherley claiming back-to-back victories.

Weatherley won the A grade section on a countback from Steve Hubbard, while Scott Ritchie won B grade ahead of Glen Byers and Alistair Clarke.

Results:

Veteran’s three stick event – Wednesday, June 17: winner Peter Palmer (three) nett 53, runner-up John Rantall (10) nett 54, putting competition winner Glen Byers.

Veterans da’y – Friday, June 19: winner Merv Hampson (12) nett 58, runner-up Peter Palmer (plus one) nett 61.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE:

Latest stories
Sport

Weatherley, Wareham claim Mortlake’s Monthly Medals

THIRTY players contested Mortlake Golf Club’s June Monthly Medal last Saturday.

Staff Writers
18 Jun 2020
Sport

Pink Galahs chasing third consecutive win

ECKLIN harness trainer Matthew Craven is hopeful his emerging trotter Pink Galahs can make it three successive victories at Melton tomorrow night (Friday night).

Staff Writers
11 Jun 2020
Sport

Bloods’ nominees for HFNL campaign revealed

A PREMIERSHIP coach and captain, two AFL footballers, a netball league best and fairest and club life members headline Terang Mortlake’s nominees for the Hampden Football Netball League’s (HFNL) football and netball teams of the 21st century.

Staff Writers
04 Jun 2020
Sport

Pink Galahs makes victorious return

A GROUP one campaign could be on the horizon for Ecklin trainer Matthew Craven’s promising trotter Pink Galahs following a victorious return to racing at Stawell last week.

Staff Writers
28 May 2020