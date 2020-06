Weatherley, Wareham claim Mortlake’s Monthly Medals

THIRTY players contested Mortlake Golf Club’s June Monthly Medal last Saturday.

Hamish Weatherley took out the A grade section with a strong round, while Jordan Wareham won B grade.

Results:

Veterans 13 hole stroke – Wednesday, June 10: winner Ian Jubb (10) nett 51, runner-up Wes Wareham (11) nett 54.

Veterans 13 hole stroke – Friday, June 12: winner Bruce Twaddle (14) nett 56, runner-up: Garry Whitehead (16) nett 58.

June Monthly Medal stroke – Saturday, June 13: A grade winner Hamish Weatherly 4-79-75, runner-up Peter Palmer 11-87-76 on countback from third Colin Inverarity 16-92-76: B grade winner Jordan Wareham 36-103-67, runner-up Isaac Wareham 31-100-69 on countback from third Will Berryman. 26-95-69

