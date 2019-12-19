Annual parade a big hit

CHRISTMAS spirit well was and truly alive at Mortlake’s Christmas parade and carols evening last Friday.

Event co-organiser Heather Rowe said the town enjoyed “a fantastic night”, with a visit from Santa and plenty of other activities making it a well attended for all ages to enjoy.

“There was a lot of floats, the fire brigade and SES all jumped on board which was really good of them and some of the floats were fantastic,” she said,

“Aberlea had a great one and the Garden Club had a great one too and you could tell everyone that had a float went to a lot of effort which was good.

“The carols were also really good, everyone enjoyed them and they were all happy with Santa visiting.”

Mrs Rowe said Mortlake P12 College won the best junior parade entry, while Mick Moore won the senior award with his motorbike.

The night was capped off by the carols led by the Lakes and Craters band which “went late into the night”, while a twilight market offered up plenty of goodies for residents to buy.

“It was a great community effort which brought a lot people down the street,” Mrs Rowe said.

“It was just a really good night.”