Monday, 24 August 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Installed: Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee of Management members Todd Robertson (left) and Dianne Murphy, with her border collie Ray, show off the newly installed dog tidy bag dispensers which have made the reserve more dog efficient.

New addition: Dianne Murphy and border collie Ray with the dispenser at the north western end of the Mortlake reserve.

News
Dog tidy bag dispensers installed at Mortlake Recreation Reserve

Staff Writers

USERS walking their dogs at Mortlake’s D.C Farran Oval will now have no excuse not to tidy up after themselves with dog tidy bag dispensers installed at the reserve earlier this week.

Mortlake Recreation Reserve Committee of Management administration officer Dianne Murphy said local builder Todd Robertson installed two dispensers – one at the north western end and one at the south eastern end – at the reserve.

She said the committee had broached the idea of installing them for some time, with the installation completed on Monday.

“Nothing has been done before so we thought we would do something,” Mrs Murphy said.

“We felt it was time, obviously for the benefit of all users of the rec reserve, to have these dispensers.

“The rec reserve has brought the dispensers and bags and Todd, a member of the committee, has installed them for us.”

Mrs Murphy said the leaving of “dog droppings” had been an ongoing problem at the reserve and created an “unnecessary job” for committee members to resolve.

She said the addition of the dispensers would hopefully improve the convenience for everyone to keep the reserve neat and tidy.

“Some owners are not concerned with leaving droppings or tidying up after themselves at the reserve so this will save users from having to bring their own bag,” Mrs Murphy said.

“It will also eliminate waste on the ground and also reduce the committee clean up of the reserve.

“It’s an unnecessary job to do for the committee members to clean up.”

