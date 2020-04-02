Food share boxes bringing Mortlake together

FOOD share boxes were set up at Mortlake’s library last week to help members of the community share resources during times of food shortages.

Although the library has been closed as a non-essential service, the facility will remain open as a community share space so food can be popped into the food share boxes housed there.

The initiative was conceptualised by Mortlake College P-12 assistant principal Anne DeManser, who said the aim was for members of the community to help each other.

“The students in my humanities class are taking on projects which are being designed on a ‘Change the world’ theme,” she said.

“When we saw people were giving away produce on the community social media page we thought it might be good to have a central spot.”

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: