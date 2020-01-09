Help is on the way from across Mortlake

AS parts of the country are continuing to burn and recover from recent blazes, a number of Mortlake and district residents are getting ready to lend a hand.

Locals Thomas Sheaves and Simon Lawn are putting the call out for donations to support their trek to donate two loads of hay wherever it is most needed, with plans to leave in about a month’s time.

“We’ll find someone that needs it somewhere,” Mr Sheaves said.

He said what started as an idea to help the fire victims is starting to pick up traction.

“I didn’t expect it to be this quick,” Mr Sheaves said.

He said on top of monetary donations to support the convoy’s trip, any further donations of fodder or other goods are welcome.

“The more, the merrier,” Mr Sheaves said.

Donation tins can be found at the Mortlake Roadhouse, BP service station and the Steptoe and Mrs Second Hand shop.

Farm contractor Greg Sundblom is also planning a hay run to leave from the region in a few weeks.

To donate, contact Mr Sundblom on 0418 674 876.

Tri Mo Cafe proprietor Geraldine Edar is also donating all of the proceeds from Tuesday’s takings and further donations to reach a total of $1736.50.

The Mortlake Lions Club is also planning to start collecting donations towards fire recovery efforts soon.

Moyne Shire mayor Daniel Meade is also putting the call out for the community to support the Community Enterprise Foundation’s Bushfire Disaster Appeal.

“Our country is in a state of crisis, and we must all play a part in helping out where we can,” he said.

To donate, visit www.communityenterprisefoundation.com.au/make-a-donation/bushfire-disaster-appeal.