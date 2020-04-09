Mortlake P-12 attains strong NAPLAN results

MORTLAKE College P-12 was among educators showing the most improvement under the Government’s revised NAPLAN testing calculations.

The local students showed progress well above expectations with almost 67 per cent of year seven students achieving high growth in numeracy compared to the national expectation of 25 per cent.

Eighty-two per cent of students achieved in the top three bands, well above the state median of 54 per cent.

Student progress for year three to five was well above students with the same starting score and similar background in writing and numeracy.

Year five to seven showed similar progression in reading, writing and numeracy, with year seven to nine showing progression well above students with the same starting score and similar background in numeracy, writing and reading.

Mortlake College P-12 principal Daniel Forrest said the improvements were something for students to be proud of.

TO READ THE FULL STORY AND MORE: