Saturday, 20 June 2020
Mortlake Dispatch

Project move: Shadow Minister for Energy and Renewables Ryan Smith and Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan were in Mortlake last week to issue a call for the State Government to move a proposed $300 million battery project in Geelong to the Mortlake Power Station.

News
Opposition leaders want battery moved to Mortlake

Staff Writers

STATE opposition leaders have called on the State Government to re-assess plans to install a 600 megawatt battery, dubbed the ‘big battery’, near Geelong.

Shadow Minister for Energy and Renewables Ryan Smith and Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan have issued calls for the State Government to instead move the project to the Mortlake Power Station.

French energy developer Neoen has put forward plans to install the $300 million battery at Moorabool Terminal Station with an aim to improve Victorian’s transmission network.

However Mr Smith said the proposed energy storage project would be “better positioned in the heart of Victoria’s renewable energy production area”.

“We think the better place for it is here in Mortlake because we believe this is the centre of the renewable energy push which is part of the government’s agenda,” he said.

“The idea of having the battery placed near Geelong just doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

Mr Smith said there had been a “chronic underinvestment in transmission infrastructure” which has caused blackouts seen recently.

The collapse of the South Australia interconnector earlier in the year forced wind farms in western Victoria to be turned off to maintain grid stability.

